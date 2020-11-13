Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD upside attempts fails right below $1,900

Gold recovery remains limited below $1,900 area.
XAU/USD has been buoyed by USD weakness with risk appetite picking up.
Gold futures have attempted to shrug off the bearish pressure suffered earlier this week to stage a moderate pick up on Thursday and Friday. The yellow metal, however, has been unable to extend its recovery beyond $1,896 in a cautious market atmosphere.
Gold, attempting to set a bottom at $1,850
XAU/USD has ticked higher on Friday, following a three-day consolidation period, after a 4.5% sell-off on Monday. News reporting that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer was 90% effective boosted appetite for risk at the week’s opening and sent gold futures timbling.
Bullion prices dropped to $1,850 later on, where they found support at four-month lows, to consolidate below $1,880/90 during the last three days. Gold remained moving sideways with risk sentiment fading as fears about the economic consequences of the second COVID-19 wave have offset hopes about the progress on the vaccine.
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD should stage a clear breach of $1,900/05 area, breaking through the confluence of the 50 and 100-day SMAs. This might increase bullish traction to attack $1,965/70 (September 16, November 6 highs) and $1,990 (September 1 low).
On the downside, any further decline below $1,850 (November 9 ,ow, late September lows) would provide a fresh impulse to the bears and might drive gold prices towards $1,790 (mid-July lows and the 200-day SMA) and $1,750 (June 26 low)
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1888.22
|Today Daily Change
|12.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|1875.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1898.03
|Daily SMA50
|1907.07
|Daily SMA100
|1903.54
|Daily SMA200
|1784.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1883.93
|Previous Daily Low
|1862.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1875.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1870.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1864.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1853.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1843.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1885.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1895.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1906.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
