Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD upside attempts fails right below $1,900

Gold recovery remains limited below $1,900 area.

XAU/USD has been buoyed by USD weakness with risk appetite picking up.

Gold futures have attempted to shrug off the bearish pressure suffered earlier this week to stage a moderate pick up on Thursday and Friday. The yellow metal, however, has been unable to extend its recovery beyond $1,896 in a cautious market atmosphere.

Gold, attempting to set a bottom at $1,850

XAU/USD has ticked higher on Friday, following a three-day consolidation period, after a 4.5% sell-off on Monday. News reporting that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer was 90% effective boosted appetite for risk at the week’s opening and sent gold futures timbling.

Bullion prices dropped to $1,850 later on, where they found support at four-month lows, to consolidate below $1,880/90 during the last three days. Gold remained moving sideways with risk sentiment fading as fears about the economic consequences of the second COVID-19 wave have offset hopes about the progress on the vaccine.

From a technical point of view, XAU/USD should stage a clear breach of $1,900/05 area, breaking through the confluence of the 50 and 100-day SMAs. This might increase bullish traction to attack $1,965/70 (September 16, November 6 highs) and $1,990 (September 1 low).

On the downside, any further decline below $1,850 (November 9 ,ow, late September lows) would provide a fresh impulse to the bears and might drive gold prices towards $1,790 (mid-July lows and the 200-day SMA) and $1,750 (June 26 low)

Technical levels to watch