Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support

Gold extended the previous day’s rejection slide from the $1875-76 supply zone.

Break below two-week-old ascending trend-line sets the stage for further decline.

The metal now seems vulnerable to slide below the $1830 intermediate support.

Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour.

Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The latest leg down dragged the XAU/USD below a two-week-old ascending trend-line support.

Given the overnight failure near the $1875-76 barrier, the breakdown might have already set the stage for further weakness. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have just started drifting into the bearish territory.

Hence, a subsequent slide towards intermediate support, around the $1830 horizontal zone, looks a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards challenging January monthly swing lows, around the $1800 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the $1857-60 region now act as immediate resistance. Any further positive move might continue to meet with some fresh supply and remain capped near the $1875-76 supply zone. Only a sustained breakthrough will negate the near-term bearish bias.

The XAU/USD might then aim to reclaim the $1900 mark and appreciate towards the $1922-24 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the commodity further towards the next major hurdle near the $1960 region.

XAU/USD 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch