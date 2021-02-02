Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns vulnerable below ascending trend-line support

- Gold extended the previous day’s rejection slide from the $1875-76 supply zone.
- Break below two-week-old ascending trend-line sets the stage for further decline.
- The metal now seems vulnerable to slide below the $1830 intermediate support.
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1840-39 region in the last hour.
Against the backdrop of the upbeat market mood, a sudden pick up in the US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. The latest leg down dragged the XAU/USD below a two-week-old ascending trend-line support.
Given the overnight failure near the $1875-76 barrier, the breakdown might have already set the stage for further weakness. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have just started drifting into the bearish territory.
Hence, a subsequent slide towards intermediate support, around the $1830 horizontal zone, looks a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended back towards challenging January monthly swing lows, around the $1800 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $1857-60 region now act as immediate resistance. Any further positive move might continue to meet with some fresh supply and remain capped near the $1875-76 supply zone. Only a sustained breakthrough will negate the near-term bearish bias.
The XAU/USD might then aim to reclaim the $1900 mark and appreciate towards the $1922-24 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the commodity further towards the next major hurdle near the $1960 region.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1844
|Today Daily Change
|-14.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|1858.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1860.72
|Daily SMA50
|1856.84
|Daily SMA100
|1877.15
|Daily SMA200
|1851.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1847.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1862.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1847.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1835.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1822.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1883.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1895.75
