Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to test key 50-DMA hurdle on its way to $2000

- Gold poised for a rally towards the $2000 mark in the week ahead.
- Bulls charted a classic falling wedge breakdown on the daily chart.
- A break above 50-DMA resistance is critical to take on the further upside.
Following the settlement at two-week highs of $1930, Gold (XAU/USD) remains poised to extend the bullish momentum into a fresh week, courtesy of a classic technical breakout on the daily chart.
On Friday, the metal finally delivered a daily closing above the critical upside barrier at $1911, the confluence of the 21-daily moving average (DMA) and falling trendline resistance, yielding a falling wedge breakdown.
The technical breakout added credence to the bullish reversal from the two-month lows of $1849, opening doors for a retest of the $2000 mark in the coming week.
However, it's critical for the bulls to take out the fierce 50-DMA hurdle $1939.50. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) pierced above the midline, pointing north at 54.55, indicative of more scope to the upside.
Alternatively, any profit-taking declines could be limited by the initial support at the abovementioned resistance-turned-support at $1911, below which the 100-DMA cap at $1862 could come back into play ahead of the two-month troughs.
All in all, the path of least resistance is to the upside.
Gold: Daily chart
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1930.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1930.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1907.07
|Daily SMA50
|1939.5
|Daily SMA100
|1862.34
|Daily SMA200
|1744.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1930.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1893.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1916.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1907.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1905.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1881.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1868.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1942.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1955.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1979.57
