Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through

- The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows.
- An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains.
- Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold reversed an Asian session dip to near nine-month lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1700 mark.
The precious metal prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and witnessed some selling during the early part of the trading action on the last day of the week. Some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted pressure on the non-yielding yellow metal, though oversold conditions helped limit any further losses.
The Fed Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors on Thursday and said that the recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields was not a disorderly move. Powell's remarks triggered a violent sell-off in the US fixed income market. This, in turn, pushed the US dollar to three-month tops and exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the bond market rout fueled fears about distressed selling in other asset classes and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a weaker tone surrounding the equity markets, which extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the US jobs data.
The NFP report will be looked upon to reinforce the prospects for a relatively stronger US economic recovery. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the XAU/USD. Conversely, a softer reading is likely to be offset by the optimism over US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
Given the upbeat US economic outlook, investors have been pricing in an uptick in US inflation. This, along with expectations for a larger government borrowing to fund the stimulus, should continue to underpin the US bond yields, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD remain on the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1699.66
|Today Daily Change
|2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1697.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1784.67
|Daily SMA50
|1832.77
|Daily SMA100
|1850.62
|Daily SMA200
|1860.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1723.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1703.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1710.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1684.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1671.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1651.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1716.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1736.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1749.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends key support near 1.1950 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD trades close to the critical Fibonacci support at 1.1945. Dollar rises, stocks drop as Powell refrains from jawboning yields. A big miss on expectations is needed to apply brakes on the rally in yields and put a floor under the spot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900 as reflation fears stay strong ahead of NFP
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback as bears attack weekly low. Powell tried to soothe pairs from Treasury yield rally but situations worsened afterward. EU-UK raw over NI border continues, US-Britain eyes to solve trade problems, MHRA to fast-track vaccines for covid variants.
Gold targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow
Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention".
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
Dollar Index hits three-month high as Powell triggers risk-off
The dollar index has jumped to 91.70, the highest level since Dec. 1, extending Thursday's 0.75% rise to 91.63. The US dollar is drawing haven bids, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday. Equities turn risk averse, boosting demand for the greenback.