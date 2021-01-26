Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stuck within tight $1850-$1860 ranges ahead of key market events

- It’s been a subdued session for spot gold prices which have traded within thin $1850-$1860 ranges.
- USD was weaker, but the market’s risk-on vibe weighed on gold.
- XAU/USD traders are looking ahead to key events later in the week.
It’s been a subdued session for spot gold prices (XAU/USD), which have traded within thin $1850-$1860 ranges throughout the entire day despite a softer US dollar. The buck was weighed in line with other safe-haven currencies and apparently also precious metals markets amid an improvement in the market’s appetite for risk given the latest positive vaccine updates. Meanwhile, bond market signals have not been very strong (note that movements in US real yields and inflation expectations are a key driver of precious metal price action). Ahead of the close of US trade, the precious metal trades around 0.2% or $3 lower on the day.
Driving the day
The positive turn in risk appetite, which seemed to keep a lid on any potential XAU/USD gains as a result of US dollar weakness, was seemingly spurred by an improvement in the tone of news regarding vaccines;
namely, Moderna and Pfizer announced that they are looking into Covid-19 booster shots (another shot to come a few months to a year after the initial two shots) that would specifically be targeted at maintaining/building immunity to variants of the virus such as that discovered in South Africa a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, the CFO of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said earlier in the day that they expect to release Covid-19 vaccine trial data next week and that the company is very optimistic that they will be releasing a very robust data set. J&J’s vaccine is being touted as a “game-changer” in the vaccination race as it would only require one shot to acquire full immunity.
Bond market signals
While short-end US real yields remain at all-time lows (the 5-year TIPS yield currently trades at under -1.78%), long-end real yields saw modest upside (the 10-year TIPS yield moved higher by about 1bps to above -1.03% and the 30-year TIPS yield moved about 3bps higher back above -0.30%). Thus, 10 and 30-year inflation break-evens dropped back modest on Tuesday. However, both remain close to recent highs, both still comfortably above 2.0%. Note that rising real yields and falling inflation expectations are usually a negative for precious metals, though Tuesday’s moves were modest. A trend will likely need to reassert itself for bond markets to start having a material impact on precious metals markets again.
Coming up this week
Subdued gold price action is to be expected ahead of key risk events later this week; firstly, the FOMC release their latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The bank is likely to reiterate its ultra-dovish stance on policy and Powell is likely to continue to push back against the notion of an imminent tapering of the Fed’s asset purchase programme as he did when speaking earlier in the month.
The very next day, preliminary US Q4 2020 GDP numbers will be released and markets will get to see 1) how the US performed in 2020 as a whole relative to expectations and 2) what kind of economic momentum did the US economy carry into Q1 2021. With the latest round of stimulus only agreed at the end of Q4 2020, its positive impact will be felt in Q1 2021.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1853.02
|Today Daily Change
|-2.86
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1855.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1874.72
|Daily SMA50
|1858.68
|Daily SMA100
|1882.01
|Daily SMA200
|1848.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868
|Previous Daily Low
|1847.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1860.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1855.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1846.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1866.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1877.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains its poise ahead of inflation data
A weaker dollar helped AUD/USD surge towards the current 0.7450 region. Cautious persist ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision. Australian Q4 inflation in focus.
EUR/USD near weekly highs, bullish potential limited
EUR/USD trades around 1.2160, near its weekly high but still unable to advance despite the broad dollar’s weakness.
Stablecoins reserves hit new all-time high as investors prepare to re-enter the market
On January 10, 2021, the cryptocurrency market capitalization reached an all-time high of $1.11 trillion. Shortly after, Bitcoin suffered a major pullback and most coins followed suit. Many investors and analysts believe this could be a local bottom and a good opportunity to re-enter.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,850, key levels remain intact
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged at $1,855 and seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.