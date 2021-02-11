Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA

- Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from 200-hour SMA, albeit lacked follow-through.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders.
Gold found a decent support near 200-hour SMA, around the $1834-33 region and staged a modest intraday bounce on Thursday. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the commodity was last seen trading in the neutral territory through the mid-European session, just below the $1845 level.
From a technical perspective, the XAU/USD on Wednesday stalled its recent recover from two-month lows, around the $1785 region and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA. The subsequent fall suggested that the positive momentum might have already run out of the steam amid the risk-on mood.
That said, the emergence of some dip-buying on Thursday warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 200-hour SMA support, or daily swing lows before positioning for any meaningful slide for the non-yielding yellow metal.
A convincing breakthrough now seems to accelerate the fall towards intermediate support levels near the $1818 region and the $1810 area. The downward trajectory could further drag the XAU/USD back towards the $1800 mark en-route the $1785 region and November 2020 lows, around the $1765 zone.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1847-48 region, above which the dollar-denominated commodity is likely to make a fresh attempt to clear the 200-DMA barrier. The XAU/USD might then aim to challenge the next relevant hurdle near the $1875-76 heavy supply zone.
XAU/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1843.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1842.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.87
|Daily SMA50
|1859.87
|Daily SMA100
|1870.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1834.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1847.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1832.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1822.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1811.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
