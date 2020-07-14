Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles above $1,800 amid risk-on mood

- Gold bulls catch a breather near the weekly top around $1,810.
- US President Trump signed a bill to punish China for the Hong Kong security law.
- Vaccine news, equity earnings keep the optimism alive.
- BOJ, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight amid a light calendar.
Gold drops to $1,808.30 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion has so far remained in the positive territory during the week. Though, $1,807 to $1,811 area seems to restrict the quote’s immediate upside moves.
The safe-haven asset recently took clues from the market’s upbeat mood. While Wall Street’s performance offered initial push to the risk-on sentiment, increasing odds of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine helped to extend the optimism. In doing so, the Sino-American tension and surge in the pandemic figures seem to have been ignored.
Bulls cheer nearness to virus cure, upbeat earnings…
In their latest earnings reports, the key US banks like JP Morgan and Citi portrayed the success of the government’s efforts to fuel the economy. The updates not only helped Wall Street to shrug off the previous day’s pessimism but propel the S&P 500 Futures to remain solid by the press time.
Also supporting the risk-on mood could be upbeat signals form Moderna and US President Donald Trump concerning the COVID-19 vaccine. While the leading pharmacy marked ‘robust’ results during the third round of trials, American President Trump also cited nearness to the cure.
On the contrary, the Sino-American tension gets heated as the US rolls out sanctions on diplomats from Beijing while also defying Hong Kong’s special treatment. Further portraying the tussle among the world’s top two economies are threats from the Republican leaders to China. Additionally, rising pandemic cases in Nevada, Los Angeles County and Texas, not to forget recent worries from Tokyo, keep the risk-on mood chained.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures prints 0.90% gains to 3,212 but the US 10-year Treasury yields await fresh clues to extend the latest recoveries beyond 0.62%.
Moving on, the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy meeting, at 0.3:00 GMT, could offer immediate direction while updates concerning the US-China story and the virus woes will also be the key to follow.
Technical analysis
Unless slipping below the month-start top near $1,790, bulls are less likely to forget aiming for the multi-year high of $1,818.17.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1808.53
|Today Daily Change
|5.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|1802.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1770.58
|Daily SMA50
|1739.9
|Daily SMA100
|1689.69
|Daily SMA200
|1602.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1813.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1798.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1807.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1804.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1789.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1811.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1826.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.