Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine trial produced ‘robust’ immune response in all patients – CNBC

Key points

The findings provide more promising data that the vaccine may give some protection against the coronavirus.

At 5pm EST, CNBC released a report that started with the opening paragraphs as follows:

Lead paragraphs

Moderna’s potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, providing more promising data that the vaccine may give some protection against the coronavirus, according to newly released data published Tuesday evening in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine. All 45 patients produced neutralizing antibodies, which scientists believe are important for gaining protection against the virus. In the trial, each participant received a 25, 100 or 250 microgram dose, with 15 people in each dose group. Participants received two doses of the potential vaccine. After two vaccinations, the vaccine elicited a “robust” immune response in all participants in all dose cohorts, Moderna said. The company said the levels of neutralizing antibodies in patients in the high dose group were fourfold higher than in recovered Covid-19 patients.

Market implications

Moderna’s stock rose more than 9% in after-hours trading on the news.

The news could help to push the bulls back into full control on Wall Street whereby they are otherwise vulnerable to bank's guidance and earnings this week.

More on this below:

