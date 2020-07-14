Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine trial produced ‘robust’ immune response in all patients – CNBC

Moderna’s potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 which was first reported to be appearing to be safe back in mid-May, offering a glint of hope, has just been reported by CNBC to have produced neutralizing antibodies in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial.
Key points
- Moderna’s potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 produced neutralizing antibodies in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, according to newly released data.
- The findings provide more promising data that the vaccine may give some protection against the coronavirus.
At 5pm EST, CNBC released a report that started with the opening paragraphs as follows:
Lead paragraphs
Moderna’s potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, providing more promising data that the vaccine may give some protection against the coronavirus, according to newly released data published Tuesday evening in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine.
All 45 patients produced neutralizing antibodies, which scientists believe are important for gaining protection against the virus. In the trial, each participant received a 25, 100 or 250 microgram dose, with 15 people in each dose group. Participants received two doses of the potential vaccine.
After two vaccinations, the vaccine elicited a “robust” immune response in all participants in all dose cohorts, Moderna said. The company said the levels of neutralizing antibodies in patients in the high dose group were fourfold higher than in recovered Covid-19 patients.
Market implications
Moderna’s stock rose more than 9% in after-hours trading on the news.
The news could help to push the bulls back into full control on Wall Street whereby they are otherwise vulnerable to bank's guidance and earnings this week.
S&P 500 Index bull-trap set-off, drops into the bear's lair as bank's earnings get underway
S&P 500 Index Forecast: Bank's earnings in focus, COVID-19 induced insolvency fears simmer away
