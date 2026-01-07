TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY steady as mixed US data, BoJ hawkishness shape sentiment

  • The US Dollar stabilizes after a series of mixed macroeconomic indicators in the United States.
  • Activity and employment data keep the Federal Reserve in a cautious stance.
  • The Japanese Yen slightly outperforms, supported by weaker risk appetite and a more restrictive bias from the BoJ.
USD/JPY steady as mixed US data, BoJ hawkishness shape sentiment
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/JPY trades around 156.60 on Wednesday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to extend its rebound following mixed US economic releases, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits from a more defensive tone in Asian markets.

In the United States (US), the latest activity indicators send mixed signals. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 54.4 in December, up sharply from 52.6 previously and above market expectations, pointing to improved momentum in the services sector. New Orders also increased, reinforcing the view of firmer demand toward year-end. By contrast, the Prices Paid Index eased to 64.3, suggesting some moderation in inflationary pressures, while the Employment Index edged up only modestly to 52.

The US labor market continues to present a more nuanced picture. Job Openings from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) fell to 7.14 million in November, below expectations, confirming a gradual cooling in labor market conditions. At the same time, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute report showed private-sector payrolls rising by just 41,000 in December, weaker than forecast, despite a rebound after November’s contraction. Taken together, these data support a cautious approach by the Federal Reserve (Fed), with investors continuing to price in a very gradual path of rate cuts in 2026.

Against this backdrop, the US Dollar finds only limited short-term support. The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds around 98.70 after rebounding from daily lows, reflecting mainly position adjustments following the macroeconomic releases rather than a fundamental shift in trend.

On the Japanese side, the JPY shows modest outperformance against the Greenback. In Asia, the currency benefits from a deterioration in risk appetite, fueled by rising diplomatic tensions between China and Japan after Beijing announced restrictions on exports of dual-use goods to Japan. This geopolitical escalation between two major Asian economies has renewed demand for safe-haven assets.

Additional support for the Japanese Yen comes from recent remarks by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuho Ueda, who reiterated the institution’s commitment to further monetary tightening. Although uncertainty remains regarding the exact timing of the next rate hike, this hawkish bias continues to provide structural support to the Japanese currency. In this environment, USD/JPY remains confined to a broad trading range, as markets balance a cautious US monetary policy outlook with factors favoring the Japanese Yen.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.00%0.22%-0.02%0.16%0.16%0.05%0.16%
EUR-0.00%0.22%-0.02%0.15%0.15%0.05%0.16%
GBP-0.22%-0.22%-0.23%-0.06%-0.07%-0.17%-0.06%
JPY0.02%0.02%0.23%0.17%0.18%0.08%0.17%
CAD-0.16%-0.15%0.06%-0.17%0.00%-0.09%0.00%
AUD-0.16%-0.15%0.07%-0.18%-0.01%-0.10%-0.03%
NZD-0.05%-0.05%0.17%-0.08%0.09%0.10%0.10%
CHF-0.16%-0.16%0.06%-0.17%-0.00%0.03%-0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD lacks direction below 1.1700

EUR/USD lacks direction below 1.1700

EUR/USD continues to lack direction on Wednesday, stuck below the 1.1700 level as conviction remains in short supply on both sides. Softer Eurozone inflation is dragging on the Euro, while the US Dollar is offering little follow-through, even after December’s ISM services PMI surprised to the upside.

GBP/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.3470

GBP/USD deflates to daily lows near 1.3470

GBP/USD stays under pressure on Wednesday, dipping to fresh lows around 1.3470 and extending the pullback that began the previous session. Cable remains on the defensive, with the US Dollar nudging slightly higher in the wake of key US December data.

Gold remains offered near $4,450

Gold remains offered near $4,450

Gold remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around $4,450 per troy ounce after bringing a three-day rally to an end. The metal’s advance seems to have run out of steam near the $4,500 area, with a firmer US Dollar after key US data weighing on prices. Still, the downside looks limited for now, thanks to falling US Treasury yields across the curve.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers