Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Stalls near 1.3500 as strong US data, risk-off mood bite

GBP/USD stalls near 1.3500 as strong US data, risk-off mood bite

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is down 0.10% on Wednesday against the US Dollar (USD) amid a scarce economic docket in the United Kingdom (UK) and following a good employment report in the United States. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3486 after hitting a daily high of 1.3516.

Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar ahead of key US data releases

The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges lower near 1.3490 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD is mildly under pressure as the US Dollar ticks up ahead of an array of United States (US) economic data, including ADP Employment Change and ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for December, and the JOLTS Job Openings data for November, releasing in the North American session.

GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 as US Dollar weakens ahead of ISM Services PMI

GBP/USD gains some ground after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) struggles ahead of the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and JOLTs job openings due later in the day.