Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows

- Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal.
- Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold edged higher during the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below the $1815 level.
The precious metal managed to find decent support near the $1800 mark, just ahead of a technically significant 200-day SMA and for now, seems to have stalled its recent downward trajectory. Sustained US dollar selling bias extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity and prompted some short-covering amid near-term oversold conditions.
Investors also seemed inclined to lighten their bearish bets ahead of Wednesday's top-tier US macro releases and the latest FOMC meeting minutes. That said, the upside is more likely to remain capped amid the optimism over the progress toward remedies for COVID-19, which has been undermining demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the XAU/USD has found a near-term bottom and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to a flurry of top-tier US macro data for some short-term trading opportunities. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the releases of the preliminary (second estimate) GDP report, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and final Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November.
The key focus, however, will be on the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will be scrutinized for the possibility of any further policy easing by the Fed in December. The Fed's policy outlook will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1813.36
|Today Daily Change
|5.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1807.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1881.05
|Daily SMA50
|1894.53
|Daily SMA100
|1910.39
|Daily SMA200
|1796.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1839.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1815.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1824.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1792.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1830.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits highest since September amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.1920, the highest in around 10 weeks as markets cheer the US transition and upcoming vaccines. A busy data day awaits traders ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.34 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.34 after EC President von der Leyen said there is progress in Brexit talks. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!