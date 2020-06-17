Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slumps toward $1,710 on improving risk sentiment

- Gold is struggling to find demand as risk flows start to dominate markets.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains above 97.00.
- Wall Street looks to open in the positive territory.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways above $1,720, the troy ounce of the precious metal started to weaken ahead of the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,714, losing 0.75% on a daily basis.
Will the risk rally continue?
Improving risk sentiment seems to be weighing on safe-haven gold on Wednesday. German biotech firm CureVac announced on Wednesday that they could have their coronavirus vaccine on the market in mid-2021. Moreover, Germany's Cabinet approved the extra budget to finance the stimulus package and provided an additional boost to the risk-on flows.
Reflecting the upbeat market mood, major European equity indexes are rising between 0.5% and 0.7% on the day. In the meantime, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.45%, suggesting that Wall Street is looking to open in the positive territory.
Building Permits and Housing Starts will be featured in the US economic docket on Wednesday. Nevertheless, investors are unlikely to react to these data. More importantly, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be testifying before the Senate on the second day of the semiannual monetary policy report. Ahead of these events, the US Dollar Index is clinging to small daily gains above 97.00, allowing the bearish pressure to remain intact.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1714.64
|Today Daily Change
|-13.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1727.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.72
|Daily SMA50
|1712.54
|Daily SMA100
|1653.49
|Daily SMA200
|1576.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1732.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1716.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1744.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1722.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1741.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1751.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
