Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides back under 200DMA as buck/yields rise ahead of key US data releases

Any such evidence will lessen the pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy settings quite so aggressively beyond the planned 50 bps rate hikes at the June and July meetings. Gold bulls will also want to simultaneously see evidence of a slowing US economy, as this further spurs the demand for safe-haven assets (like gold) and reduces pressure on the Fed to hike. In the best-case scenario of weak/less inflationary data in the coming days, if that also spurs a drop once again in the US dollar/US yields, XAU/USD might well recover back to the north of its 200DMA and the $1850 mark.

Key upcoming US economic data is in focus, the most important release being Friday’s May labour market report, though traders will also closely scrutinised Wednesday’s ISM Manufacturing PMI survey that is slated for release at 1400GMT. Gold bulls want to see evidence that inflationary pressures are backing off, meaning people will be watching the Prices Paid subindex of Wednesday’s ISM PMI survey and the wage growth component of Friday’s jobs report.

As the rise in longer-term US bond yields enters its third day, with the 10-year yield now up around 17 bps versus last week’s lows around 2.70%, and as the US Dollar Index’s recovery from this week’s multi-month lows extends, spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have not surprisingly come under pressure. XAU/USD was last trading around the $1830 per troy ounce mark, below its 200-Day Moving Average at $1840 and taking losses on the week to around 1.1%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.