Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slides back from earlier highs in the $1850s post-hot US CPI, 200DMA in focus

- Gold has pulled back from earlier highs in the $1850s in wake of hotter than forecast US CPI data.
- XAU/USD is for now being supported by its 200DMA in the mid-$1830s.
- But for how long the 200DMA can hold amid rising US yields and buoyant buck remains to be seen.
After rebounding from a test of its 200-Day Moving Average at $1835 during Asia Pacific trade to as high as the $1850s during the late European morning, spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have slipped up once again following hotter than expected US inflation data. Prices are back to trading in the low $1840s, after market participants upper their Fed tightening bets on the back of a larger than expected MoM in Core price pressures.
At current levels, XAU/USD still trade about 0.3% higher on the day, with demand ahead of the 200DMA for now remaining robust. But in wake of the US inflation data, US yields have turned sharply higher, with the 10-year back above 3.0% from the low 2.90s%, while and the DXY also bounced to the upper 103.00s. Both are eyeing a test of recent multi-year highs.
Against the backdrop of buoyant US yields (which represent a higher “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets like gold) and a stronger US dollar (which makes USD-denominated commodities more expensive for international buyers, it feels like a matter of time under XAU/USD drops under its 200DMA.
That would open the door to a run lower towards the psychologically important $1800 level and a test of annual lows around $1780 just below it. Gold bulls will be hoping for fresh negative developments regarding Western sanctions on Russian energy exports (an EU embargo to be agreed soon?) and China lockdowns (Beijing and Shanghai are still struggling to contain infections) to spur safe-haven/inflation protection demand and avert a drop back under $1800.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.59
|Today Daily Change
|1.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1838.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1911.72
|Daily SMA50
|1933.22
|Daily SMA100
|1882.77
|Daily SMA200
|1835.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1835.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1909.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.44
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1846.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1854.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1827.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1797.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1857.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1876.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1887.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
