Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold attracted some dip-buying near two-week-old ascending trend-line amid weaker USD.
  • Bullish technical set-up supports prospects for a move back towards the $1900 round-figure.

Gold stalled overnight rejection slide from the $1900 mark and managed to attract some buying near a support marked by two-week-old ascending trend-line. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by renewed US dollar selling, which tends to benefit dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains, though the prevalent risk-on environment might cap the upside.

That said, the XAU/USD still seems poised to build on the intraday positive move and aim to test another descending trend-line resistance. The mentioned resistance constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle and is currently pegged near the $1895 region.

A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and assist the yellow metal to move back above the $1900 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond monthly swing highs, around the $1906-07 area, will set the stage for an extension of the positive move.

On the flip side, the triangle support, currently near the $1875 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the commodity vulnerable to slide back to test last week's swing lows, around the $1957-55 region.

XAU/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1881.44
Today Daily Change 7.85
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1873.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1856.23
Daily SMA50 1867.43
Daily SMA100 1896.15
Daily SMA200 1825.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1900.35
Previous Daily Low 1869.32
Previous Weekly High 1906.87
Previous Weekly Low 1855.28
Previous Monthly High 1965.58
Previous Monthly Low 1764.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1881.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1888.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 1861.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1850.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 1830.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 1892.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 1912.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1923.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood

GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood

Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar

EUR/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves as bulls flirt with intraday high. US House passes $2,000 paycheck, turns down Trump’s veto over defense bill. Republicans eye blocking the heavy stimulus in Senate.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark

XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark

Gold attracted some dip-buying near two-week-old ascending trend-line amid weaker USD. Bullish technical set-up supports prospects for a move back towards the $1900 round-figure.

Gold news

What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?

What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?

We’ve finally made it to the last week of 2020. A coronavirus vaccine is the process of being rolled out, a Brexit agreement is in place and President Trump finally signed the stimulus bill into law. 

Read more

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures