Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seems poised to climb back to $1900 mark

- Gold attracted some dip-buying near two-week-old ascending trend-line amid weaker USD.
- Bullish technical set-up supports prospects for a move back towards the $1900 round-figure.
Gold stalled overnight rejection slide from the $1900 mark and managed to attract some buying near a support marked by two-week-old ascending trend-line. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by renewed US dollar selling, which tends to benefit dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on hourly charts. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains, though the prevalent risk-on environment might cap the upside.
That said, the XAU/USD still seems poised to build on the intraday positive move and aim to test another descending trend-line resistance. The mentioned resistance constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle and is currently pegged near the $1895 region.
A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and assist the yellow metal to move back above the $1900 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond monthly swing highs, around the $1906-07 area, will set the stage for an extension of the positive move.
On the flip side, the triangle support, currently near the $1875 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the commodity vulnerable to slide back to test last week's swing lows, around the $1957-55 region.
XAU/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1881.44
|Today Daily Change
|7.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1873.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1856.23
|Daily SMA50
|1867.43
|Daily SMA100
|1896.15
|Daily SMA200
|1825.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1900.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1869.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1906.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1881.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1888.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1861.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1850.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1830.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1892.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1912.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1923.88
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unable to run despite risk-on mood
Broad dollar’s weakness keeps GBP/USD afloat, but the pair struggles to extend gains beyond 1.3500. The euphoria over Brexit agreement before the end of transition period seemed to have faded amid concerns about the non-inclusion of the crucial services sector in the accord.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2200 as US stimulus news weigh on Dollar
EUR/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves as bulls flirt with intraday high. US House passes $2,000 paycheck, turns down Trump’s veto over defense bill. Republicans eye blocking the heavy stimulus in Senate.
What’s the chance of new years week FX breakout?
We’ve finally made it to the last week of 2020. A coronavirus vaccine is the process of being rolled out, a Brexit agreement is in place and President Trump finally signed the stimulus bill into law.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.