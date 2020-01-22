Gold recovered from the weekly low as the market remains in a range.

The level to beat for bulls is the 1560 resistance.

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the market is now consolidating.

Gold four-hour chart

Gold is nearing the 1560/63 resistance while trading above the main SMAs. A break above the price zone can lead to further advances towards the 1571 and 1580 resistances.

Gold 30-minute chart

The market is trading in an ascending triangle while above the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 1555 and 1550 level.

Additional key levels