- Gold recovered from the weekly low as the market remains in a range.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1560 resistance.
Gold daily chart
Gold four-hour chart
Gold 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1558.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1558.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1541.85
|Daily SMA50
|1498.89
|Daily SMA100
|1497.57
|Daily SMA200
|1440.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1568.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1546.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1562
|Previous Weekly Low
|1536.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1554.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1560.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1547.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1535.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1525.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1569.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1580.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1591.57
