Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rises 0.25%, forming a bear flag on 15-min chart

Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern.

A breakdown will likely invite stronger selling pressure.

Gold is trading near $1,933 per ounce at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day.

The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart.

Flags usually accelerate preceding trends. As such, a deeper drop toward $1,900 could be seen if the lower end of the flag, currently at $1,925, is breached.

The bear flag would fail if the metal finds acceptance above $1,940.

15-min chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels