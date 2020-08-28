Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rises 0.25%, forming a bear flag on 15-min chart

  • Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bear flag pattern. 
  • A breakdown will likely invite stronger selling pressure.

Gold is trading near $1,933 per ounce at press time, representing a 0.25% gain on the day. 

The yellow metal’s recovery from the overnight low of $1,910 has taken the shape of an inverted or bearish flag pattern on the 15-min chart. 

Flags usually accelerate preceding trends. As such, a deeper drop toward $1,900 could be seen if the lower end of the flag, currently at $1,925, is breached. 

The bear flag would fail if the metal finds acceptance above $1,940. 

15-min chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1934.6
Today Daily Change 5.06
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1929.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1970.41
Daily SMA50 1880.36
Daily SMA100 1798.01
Daily SMA200 1676.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1976.79
Previous Daily Low 1910.08
Previous Weekly High 2015.65
Previous Weekly Low 1911.64
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1935.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1951.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 1900.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1872.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 1834.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1967.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 2005.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 2034.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

