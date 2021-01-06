Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD retreats from two-month tops, back below $1950 level

- Gold attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
- Sustained USD selling bias, a selloff in US tech stock might underpin the safe-haven metal.
- Investors now eye ADP report for some trading impetus ahead of FOMC meeting minutes.
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to near two-month tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1945 region.
A combination of factors assisted the precious metal to attract some dip-buying on Wednesday and quickly reverse an early slide to the $1941 area. The market started pricing in the possibility of a more expansive fiscal policy amid indications of Democratic victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the stage of Georgia.
In fact, NBC News called one of the two races in favour of Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. In the second race, Democrat rival Jon Ossof held a narrow lead over incumbent GOP Senator David Perdue. The final outcome is not expected until later on Wednesday, though the incoming updates point to a Democrat-controlled Senate.
This will allow incoming President Joe Biden to pursue his preferred economic policies, including additional stimulus measures and infrastructure spending. This, in turn, led to some fresh selling around the US dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Investors also seemed worried that a 'blue wave' could increase the prospect of tighter regulations on technology mega-caps. This was evident from a steep decline in Nasdaq futures, which sank nearly 2% in early premarket trading and further benefitted the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction.
Expectations of larger government borrowing pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield beyond 1.0% mark for the first time since March. This could be the only factor capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of FOMC minutes.
In the meantime, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment – will be looked upon for some impetus. Apart from this, the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment might also contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1945.36
|Today Daily Change
|-4.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1949.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1876.65
|Daily SMA50
|1867.81
|Daily SMA100
|1893.66
|Daily SMA200
|1834.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1953.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1934.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1945.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1941.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1938.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1926.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1919.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1956.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1964.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report is awaited.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.