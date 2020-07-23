Gold has pulled back to $1,867 from the session high of $1,877.

The hourly chart shows a bearish divergence of RSI.

Gold is currently trading at $1,867, having clocked a nine-year high of $1,877 an hour ago.

The hourly chart now shows a bearish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI). A similar pattern is observed in the 4-hour chart. Further, the 14-day RSI is reporting overbought conditions with an above-70 print.

As such, the pullback could be extended to the ascending 10-day simple moving average (SMA), currently at $1,841.

The overall bias would remain bullish as long as prices are holding above the higher low of $1,795 created on July 16.

Hourly chart

Trend: Overbought

Technical levels