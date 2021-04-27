Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited

- An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood.
- Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity.
- Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,774 area and moved back closer to daily tops during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1,778 region, down 0.15% for the day.
A combination of factors failed to assist the precious metal to capitalize on the overnight bounce from multi-day lows, around the $1,768 region. That said, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors await the latest monetary policy update by the FOMC on Wednesday before placing aggressive bets.
The underlying bullish tone in the financial markets continued undermining demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The risk-on flow was reinforced by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US dollar and further collaborated towards capping the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
However, worries that surging COVID-19 cases in India and Japan could derail the global economic recovery extended some support to the XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key event risk – the FOMC monetary policy decision.
Investors will look for reassurance that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. This should support prospects for an extension of the recent appreciating move for the XAU/USD. However, any hawkish signals should act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal and prompt some aggressive selling.
Heading into the key event risk, traders on Tuesday will look forward to the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might also contribute to produce some trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1778.18
|Today Daily Change
|-2.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1781.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.1
|Daily SMA50
|1746.55
|Daily SMA100
|1802.9
|Daily SMA200
|1856.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1777.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1774.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1792.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.