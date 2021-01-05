Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains capped by $1947 ahead of Georgia race – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) holds below the critical $1947 barrier heading into Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia. Gold buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.
An increase in inflows into gold ETFs combined with a surge in coronavirus cases-led fresh lockdowns also keeps the metal underpinned. Let’s look at the key technical levels for trading gold in the lead up to the critical Georgia vote.
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that Monday’s 2% rally remains capped below the critical $1947 resistance, which is the pivot point one-month R1.
Only a sustained break above the latter could unleash the further upside, with immediate resistance aligned at $1952, the Bollinger Band four-hour Upper.
The next upside target for the buyers is seen at $1958, where the pivot point one-day R1.
Alternatively, the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and SMA100 15-minutes at $1935 could challenge the retracement from two-week tops.
Further south, the $1929 cushion could limit the declines. That level is the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Meanwhile, strong support of the pivot point one-week R2 at $1921 will be the level to beat for the bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
