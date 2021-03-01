Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recovery loses momentum near $1,760

- Gold lost its traction after staging a robust recovery.
- Significant resistance seems to have formed around $1,760.
- RSI on H4 stays within a touching distance of oversold territory.
The XAU/USD pair started the new week on a firm footing and staged a strong rebound during the first half of the day. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum into the American session and erased a large portion of its daily gains. As of writing, XAU/USD was posting small daily losses at $1,733.
Gold technical outlook
On the four-hour chart, gold seems to have reversed its course near $1,760, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the Thursday-Friday slump is located. Currently, the price is staying below the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement at $1,738 and the next target could be seen at$1,727 (Friday's closing level) and $1,717 (multi-month low).
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart is staying within a touching distance of 30, suggesting that sellers could opt out to wait for another correction before the next leg down.
On the upside, $1,760 aligns as the next important hurdle ahead of $1,770 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and $1,780 (50-SMA).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1735.82
|Today Daily Change
|8.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1726.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1807.3
|Daily SMA50
|1845.18
|Daily SMA100
|1858.18
|Daily SMA200
|1860.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1775.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1753.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1681.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1645.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1762.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1821.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
