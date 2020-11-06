Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to $1,960 highs on risk appetite

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • XAU/USD rallies 4% on the week to reach $1,960 highs.
  • Risk appetite boosts gold demand and sends the USD tumbling.

Gold futures have ticked higher on Friday to reach seven-week highs at $1,960. Bullion has appreciated nearly 4% on the week boosted by USD weakness amid post-US election risk rally.

XAU/USD rallies on risk appetite

The mild pullback from Thursday’s highs ar $1950 area found support at $1,935 and the yellow metal resumed its uptrend during the European trading session. The weaker greenback amid a broad risk rally has boosted the dollar-denominated commodity which is set to close its best weekly performance in four months.

The outcome of the US Presidential elections, with the Democrat candidate, Joe Biden, reaching closer to the White House and the Republicans holding control of the senate has boosted appetite for risk. Investors have welcomed the perspective of a split congress that might block Democrat attempts to tighten economic regulations or hike rates to Corporate America.

The upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls report, which has shown a 638,000 increment on private sector employment in October, beating market expectations of 600,000 rise, has given a mild impulse to the USD. The pair, however, has been contained above $1,940 again, to bounce up shortly afterwards and consolidate beyond $1,950 near the weekly close.

From a technical perspective, the pair lies now right below mid-September highs at $1,970. Above here, next potential resistance lies at $2,015 (August 18 high) which guards the path towards long-term high at $2,075 (August, 7 high).

On the downside, immediate support lies at $1,930/40 (12, 21 October highs) before the 50-day SMA, at $1,915 and $1,880 (November 4 low).

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1952.4
Today Daily Change 3.14
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1949.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1904.25
Daily SMA50 1913.95
Daily SMA100 1897.16
Daily SMA200 1776.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1952.85
Previous Daily Low 1902.35
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1933.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1921.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1916.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1884.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1866.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1967.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1985.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 2017.79

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

