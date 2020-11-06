Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies to $1,960 highs on risk appetite

- XAU/USD rallies 4% on the week to reach $1,960 highs.
- Risk appetite boosts gold demand and sends the USD tumbling.
Gold futures have ticked higher on Friday to reach seven-week highs at $1,960. Bullion has appreciated nearly 4% on the week boosted by USD weakness amid post-US election risk rally.
XAU/USD rallies on risk appetite
The mild pullback from Thursday’s highs ar $1950 area found support at $1,935 and the yellow metal resumed its uptrend during the European trading session. The weaker greenback amid a broad risk rally has boosted the dollar-denominated commodity which is set to close its best weekly performance in four months.
The outcome of the US Presidential elections, with the Democrat candidate, Joe Biden, reaching closer to the White House and the Republicans holding control of the senate has boosted appetite for risk. Investors have welcomed the perspective of a split congress that might block Democrat attempts to tighten economic regulations or hike rates to Corporate America.
The upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls report, which has shown a 638,000 increment on private sector employment in October, beating market expectations of 600,000 rise, has given a mild impulse to the USD. The pair, however, has been contained above $1,940 again, to bounce up shortly afterwards and consolidate beyond $1,950 near the weekly close.
From a technical perspective, the pair lies now right below mid-September highs at $1,970. Above here, next potential resistance lies at $2,015 (August 18 high) which guards the path towards long-term high at $2,075 (August, 7 high).
On the downside, immediate support lies at $1,930/40 (12, 21 October highs) before the 50-day SMA, at $1,915 and $1,880 (November 4 low).
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1952.4
|Today Daily Change
|3.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1949.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1904.25
|Daily SMA50
|1913.95
|Daily SMA100
|1897.16
|Daily SMA200
|1776.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1952.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1921.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1884.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1866.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1967.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1985.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2017.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Biden takes lead in all swing states, markets await further results
Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania and is also ahead in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona. Markets await further results and networks to call states. Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000. The safe-haven US dollar is down and stocks have stabilized.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.19 as US elections near their end
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, rising toward 1.19. The US elections are closely watched with the latest being Biden taking the lead in all swing states: Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia. US Nonfarm Payrolls beat estimates with 638,000.
GBP/USD stretches higher to test two-month highs at 1.3175
The pound sterling has ticked higher against a broadly weaker US dollar on Friday to reach the top of the last two months trading range, at 1.3175 which, so far, remains intact.
XAU/USD refreshes multi-week tops, around $1960 post-NFP
Gold held steady near multi-week tops, just below the $1960 region through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US monthly jobs report.
WTI depreciates for the second day in a row, approaches $37
WTI (futures on Front-month WTI futures remain trading lower after pulling back from week highs at $39.33 to reach levels right above $37. Market concerns about the impact of coronavirus restrictions and US elections' uncertainty are pushing prices lower.