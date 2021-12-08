Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pulls back from test of 200DMA above $1790 amid subdued pre-CPI trade

- Spot gold tested its 200DMA above $1790 earlier in the session but has since slipped back to the mid-$1780s.
- The precious metal is in wait-and-see mode ahead of Friday’s key US inflation numbers.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been choppy in recent trade, attempting, but eventually failing to break to the north of the 200-day moving average at $1792.00. Spot prices have since reversed lower from these earlier session highs to the mid-$1780s region, where they trade roughly flat on the day. Broader risk appetite has turned choppier again on Wednesday after 1) news broke that the UK is on the verge of announcing new Covid-19 related restrictions and 2) a study on blood samples out of South Africa showed two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to only be partially effective versus the new Omicron variant.
However, in response to the South African study, Pfizer and BioNTech released their own study this morning claiming that the current booster vaccine lifts vaccine efficacy back to levels comparable with the efficacy of two doses versus the original Covid-19 variant. Conditions in global equity markets have been choppy, with European indices and US index futures swinging between gains and losses, though this hasn’t translated into any major safe-haven bid, thus why gold is flat.
Gold’s subdued mood is in fitting with the price action in FX and US government bond markets; the DXY is currently flat in the low 96.30s, broadly in line with where it has traded for the past five sessions, while the US treasury yield curve is flat on Wednesday. US JOLTs Job-Opening numbers for October will be released at 1500GMT and should confirm that demand for labour (i.e. the number of job openings) remained well above the number of unemployed persons. This should underpin the Fed’s view that the labour market in the US is currently very tight and support market expectations for the bank to agree on accelerating its QE taper when it meets next week.
However, the most important data this week, both for XAU/USD and in terms of Fed monetary policy expectations, will be Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation report for November. Recall that October’s report, which came in well above expectations at 6.2% YoY, triggered demand for inflation protection in the form of US government TIPS bonds and precious metals. Traders will be on notice for the possibility that another upside surprise triggers a similar reaction. However, analysts also note that another upside surprise (say, above 7.0% YoY) might be interpreted as exerting more pressure on the Fed to bring forward their rate hike timeline, which could be a negative for gold, if it resulted in real yields moving higher.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1785.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1785.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1813.97
|Daily SMA50
|1793.76
|Daily SMA100
|1790.75
|Daily SMA200
|1792.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1787.84
|Previous Daily Low
|1772.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|1761.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1781.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1797.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1806.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
