Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nurse biggest losses in three months around $1,850

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold stays depressed near the lowest in six weeks.
  • US dollar recovery, Wall Street gains shifted funds off the bullion.
  • Vaccine hopes from Pfizer/BioNTech magnified early Monday's market optimism, led by US election results.

Gold prices lick their wounds around $1,956, near the lowest since September 28, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal posted the heaviest declines since August 11, while refreshing the multi-day low, after the news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) propelled market sentiment and extended the US dollar strength.

Vaccine hopes bolster market optimism…

With a 90% effective rate, the covid vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech offers the biggest success in finding the cure for the deadly virus. Global markets cheer the welcome development while magnifying the initial optimism backed by Joe Biden’s victory in the US elections.

The mood enthused DJI30 and S&P 500 Futures to refresh the record highs whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also rose sharply, with over 10 basis points (bps) to 0.92%, by the end of Monday’s North American trading. Further, the US dollar index (DXY) also benefited from the risk-on mood while bouncing off September 01 low to 92.83.

In doing so, global traders dumped gold while taking the risk of the greenback and heavy profits from equities. However, the bullion bears seem to turn cautious as the quote approaches September lows that hold the key to the further downside towards the early July top.

Also, fears that the US economy still faces the risk of a default wave, as conveyed by the US Federal Reserve’s biannual Financial Stability Report, probe the risk-on mood. In the same line, American disappointment over European trade tariffs and uncertainty over Brexit join hands with Donald Trump’s efforts to keep the White House while suggesting additional challenges to the market optimism.

On the calendar, China inflation data for October can entertain Asian traders while risk catalysts, mentioned above, will keep the driver’s seat.

Technical analysis

September month’s low near $1,848 becomes the key support to watch as a break of which can recall the early-July top surrounding $1,818.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1856.4
Today Daily Change -96.00
Today Daily Change % -4.92%
Today daily open 1952.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1905.36
Daily SMA50 1913.73
Daily SMA100 1899.24
Daily SMA200 1778.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.4
Previous Daily Low 1935.7
Previous Weekly High 1960.4
Previous Weekly Low 1873.52
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1950.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1945.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1938.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1924.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1913.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 1963.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1988

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

