USD/JPY firms near one-year highs as markets scale back near-term Fed cuts

The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with USD/JPY pushing higher for a fourth straight day as the Greenback builds on its recent advance following the latest batch of US economic releases. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 158.00, hovering near its highest level since January 2025 and on track for a second straight weekly gain.

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that job growth slowed in December. The US economy added 50,000 jobs, falling short of market expectations for a 60,000 increase and easing from November’s 64,000 gain. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 4.4% from 4.6%, coming in below forecasts of 4.5%.

Average Hourly Earnings rose 0.3% MoM in December, matching expectations and improving from November’s 0.1% increase. On an annual basis, earnings growth accelerated to 3.8% from 3.6%, also coming in above forecasts.

The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 54.0 in January from 52.9 in December, beating market expectations of 53.5. The reading marked its highest level since September 2025. The Consumer Expectations Index also edged higher, rising to 55.0 from 54.6.

At the same time, inflation expectations remained firm in the survey. One-year Consumer Inflation expectation held at 4.2% in January, slightly above the 4.1% forecast and unchanged from December. Meanwhile, the five-year inflation outlook rose to 3.4% from 3.2%, also coming in above expectations of 3.3%.

Overall, the data painted a mixed picture of the US economy, with slowing job growth contrasting with a lower Unemployment Rate, steady wage growth, improving consumer sentiment, and still-elevated inflation expectations. Taken together, the releases helped keep the US Dollar supported, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve (Fed) can afford to remain cautious on the timing and pace of further interest rate cuts.

Markets are still pricing in around two rate cuts this year. However, traders are now almost fully convinced that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its January 27-28 meeting, while expectations for a March rate cut have eased. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a March cut has slipped to 29.6%, down from 38.6% a day earlier.

Attention later on Friday turns to comments from Fed officials, with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin scheduled to speak, which could offer further guidance on the monetary policy outlook.