Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nudges towards $1890, eyes bullish breakout in 2021

- Spot gold prices are higher on Wednesday amid soft US dollar conditions.
- XAU/USD eyes an upside break of a long-term bull flag structure that could take the metal back to all-time highs in 2021.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) is grinding back towards the $1890 level, up just over $10 or around 0.6% on the day. USD weakness has been the driving force behind the broad gains being seen across precious metals markets on Wednesday; the Dollar Index fell below its previous annual lows around 89.70 to set new lows in the 89.50s (although has recovered back towards 89.70 in recent trade). Remember that spot precious metal prices (which are of course priced in US dollars) have a negative relationship to the US dollar.
USD limps into the new year: What this means for precious metals…
Most institutions are calling for a weaker dollar in 2021 as global growth (by the second half of the year, anyway) starts to see significant improvement as major economies approach herd immunity against Covid-19. Though USD short positioning, according to the most recent CFTC report, is close its highest levels in 2020, traders still seem keen to front-run some of this US dollar weakness going into the new year.
US fiscal and political developments appear not to be doing the US dollar much favours either; it is looking increasingly likely that 1) Congress is soon going to approve a juiced-up $2000 stimulus cheque to each American (vs $600 before) and 2) the Democrats might win both of the Senate seats up for grabs in the Georgia run-off election (which would hand the Democrats control over Congress and trillions more would be spent and borrowed by the US government in 2021).
Pretty much, it looks like more stimulus is increasingly likely which is being seen as a US dollar negative given 1) the stimulus will boost US and global growth which is good for risk assets and bad for safe-haven USD and 2) the stimulus is likely to encourage further Fed money printing to keep real interest rates from rising. What’s bad for USD is generally good for precious metals, as noted above. Moreover, all of this monetary and fiscal stimulus being pumped into the economy by the government and Fed duo is likely to further boost inflation expectations, which are already close to two-year highs (a positive for precious metals, which are seen as a hedge against inflation).
XAU/USD eyes upside break of bull flag
Looking at XAU/USD over a longer time frame, the asset appears to have formed a bullish flag in 2020; the rally to early August highs in the $2070s from start of year levels just above $1500 is the pole, and the price action of the last five months, that saw the precious metal slip back to lows under $1800 only to more recently recover back towards $1900 is the bullish flag. A break to the north of this flag (likely signalled by a convincing break above $1900) would open the door to a retest of November highs above $1960 and then ultimately back towards annual highs in the $2070s.
XAU/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news
GBP/USD keeps advancing as the UK Parliament is set to decide on the post-Brexit deal. The UK approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the coronavirus runs out of control in the kingdom.
EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high
The EUR/USD pair hit 1.2294 as the broad dollar’s sell-off continues. US Congress further delayed a decision on stimulus, although $600 checks will start going out this week.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level
Gold failed to preserve modest intraday gains and edged lower during the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.
Bitcoin price hits new all-time high at $28,900
Bitcoin has just surpassed $28,900 for the first time ever and managed to reach a 70.4% dominance over the market even though Ethereum is also rallying.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.