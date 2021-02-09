Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nears falling wedge hurdle

- Gold trades near $1,841 versus $1,829 in early Asia.
- A potential falling wedge breakout would imply bullish reversal.
Gold trades 0.6% higher on the day near $1,841 at press time.
The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge pattern – converging trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows. The converging nature of trendlines indicates the weakening of the bearish momentum. As such, a breakout is considered bullish.
The wedge hurdle is currently seen at $1,844. Acceptance above that level would confirm an end of the pullback from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959 and reversal higher. The immediate resistance is located at $1,875 – the lower high created on Jan. 29.
On the downside, $1,820 is critical support followed by the recent low of $1,785.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1840.42
|Today Daily Change
|10.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1829.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.17
|Daily SMA50
|1859.16
|Daily SMA100
|1870.99
|Daily SMA200
|1854.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1839.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1807.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1871.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.02
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1827.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1819.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1812.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1794.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1843.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1857.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1874.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
