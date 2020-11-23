Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD nears 200-hour SMA

- Gold struggles to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle.
- Vaccine optimism keeps haven demand for gold under check.
Gold is currently trading near $1,872 per ounce, having nearly tested the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,876 a few minutes before press time. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday.
Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral. That's because the hourly chart descending trendline is still intact. A break above that diagonal resistance would open the doors to $1,900.
The odds of a bullish breakout look bleak as prospects of an early rollout of coronavirus vaccines are currently offsetting fears of economic restrictions to control the second wave of the virus, as evidenced by the uptick in the U.S. stock futures. As such, the metal is unlikely to draw strong haven demand.
On the downside, the Asian session low of $1,868 is the level to beat for the bears. A violation there would shift the focus back to the key support at $1,850.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1873.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1872.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1889.36
|Daily SMA50
|1899.87
|Daily SMA100
|1909.75
|Daily SMA200
|1793.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1879.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1872.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1852.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1843.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1881.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1890.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.7300 amid vaccine optimism
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids, extending gains above 0.7300, as the bulls cheer the re-opening of borders in Australia's two most populous states. Expectations over the rapid rollout of vaccines also add to the upbeat market mood, as S&P 500 futures advance.
GBP/USD: Bulls regain 1.3300 amid Brexit and vaccine optimism
GBP/USD heads towards the monthly high above 1.3300, printing a seven-day winning streak. UK Times mark Whitehall source to cite Brexit deal, The Guardian quotes Chancellor Sunak to mark Britain’s tough stand.
Gold nears 200-hour SMA
Gold struggles to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
West Texas Intermediate: Knocking on the door, again
WTI closes at $42.44, its highest since September 1. Oil has gained 13.9% in November but remains below the March break. The recovery in crude oil, is like almost everything else in the global economy, a one variant function.
WTI hits fresh weekly highs above $42.50 amid vaccine optimism
WTI rises for the fourth straight session on Monday. Having booked a third consecutive weekly rise last week, the black gold is looking to build onto its last week’s surge, as the sentiment remains underpinned by the successful covid vaccine trials across the globe.