Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to $1800 once again, with symmetrical triangle in play

- Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold.
- XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support.
- Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Gold (XAU/USD) is building onto Tuesday’s rally, benefiting from broad risk-aversion, fuelled by growing coronavirus concerns.
The strength in the US Treasury yields fails to temper the sentiment around the gold buyers, as the technical setup also remains in favor of the optimists.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
On the one-hour chart, gold is approaching last week’s high at $1784 after confirming a symmetrical triangle break in the last hour.
Impending bull cross on the said time frame also points to a potential move higher. The bullish crossover would get validated once the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) pierces the 50-HMA from below.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned slightly lower but remains comfortably above the midline, keeping the upside bias intact.
A break above the previous week high could expose the seven-week tops at $1790, above which a test of the $1800 level would be inevitable.
To the downside, an immediate cushion is seen at $1775, the intersection of the 21 and 50-HMAs.
The next significant cap awaits at the triangle support of $1772. Acceptance below the latter would invalidate the bullish breakout, calling for a test of the 100-HMA support at $1769.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1780.98
|Today Daily Change
|2.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1778.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1738.37
|Daily SMA50
|1750.35
|Daily SMA100
|1804.76
|Daily SMA200
|1857.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1780.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1763.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1774.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1770.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1768.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1757.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1751.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1784.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1791.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area
EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.
GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from intraday top after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. US dollar recovery, backed by covid woes, superseded upbeat UK jobs report. British inflation figures, risk catalysts should be followed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area
EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.
Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history
Bitcoin price has seen a correction but remains in a bull rally according to previous trends. BTC could continue dropping in the short term. The cryptocurrency market has shifted its momentum toward the bears.
Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky
This month’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement is a tricky one. On one hand, economic data has been very good. Job growth is strong, consumer spending is improving, the housing market is on fire with homes selling far above ...