Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks north amid US political woes, Georgia’s Blue sweep – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) attempts a bounce after Wednesday’s 2% slide, fuelled by the rally in US Treasury yields and stocks. Prospects of additional US stimulus amid a likely Blue sweep in the Senate revived the reflationary trades and drove the US rates sharply higher while Wall Street to fresh record highs.
Despite the sell-off in gold, the risks remain tilted to the upside amid expectations of more stimulus and growing US political tensions after the attack on Capitol Hill late Wednesday.
How is gold positioned technically?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold lacks healthy resistance levels, making it an easy path for the bulls to extend the recovery momentum.
$1923 is the next relevant upside cap, which is the confluence of the pivot point one-week R2 and SMA5 one-day.
The gold buyers will then look to clear the $1926 (SMA100 one-hour) resistance on its journey towards $1937, which is the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
Further north, the intersection of the pivot point one-week R3 and Bollinger Band one-day Upper at 1942 could likely offer strong resistance.
Alternatively, immediate support is seen at $1915, which the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day. A break below which the sellers could probe the pivot point one-week R1 at $1910.
The previous month high at $1908 could challenge the bears’ commitment, as the next powerful support awaits at $1902, the confluence of the previous week high and the previous day low.
The convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and SMA100 one-day at $1895 is the last resort for the XAU bulls.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.3600 amid US political uncertainty
GBP/USD attempts a bounce around 1.36, still stuck in the three-day range of 1.3538-1.37. The cable took a hit after the risk sentiment turned sour on growing US political tensions after the Capitol Hill attack. The haven demand for the US dollar, however, remains capped.
AUD/USD off lows, battles 0.78 amid US political jitters
AUD/USD trades around 0.78, having hit a daily low of 0.7790. Australia's trade surplus narrowed more-than-expected in November. That, coupled with the US politcial tensions could cap the upside attempts in the aussie.
Gold looks north amid US political woes, Georgia’s Blue sweep
Gold (XAU/USD) attempts a bounce after Wednesday’s 2% slide, fuelled by the rally in US Treasury yields and stocks. Prospects of additional US stimulus amid a likely Blue sweep in the Senate revived the reflationary trades and drove the US rates sharply higher while Wall Street to fresh record highs.
Bitcoin refreshes record high above 37,000
BTC/USD buyers are unstoppable as they poke 37,300 during early Thursday. The crypto leader has been on the north-run since mid-December and gained further acceptance after recently crossing the resistance line of a short-term ascending trend channel.
Dollar index: Risks remain skewed to the downside despite minor bounce from 3-month low
The dollar index has recovered to 89.47 from the 33-month low of 89.21 reached Wednesday. However, the path of least resistance for the US dollar appears to be on the downside, with the US bond markets signaling reflation.