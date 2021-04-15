Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps above $1,760 amid slumping US T-bond yields

- Gold extended its daily rally beyond $1,760 on Thursday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 4% on the day.
- US Dollar Index falls into the negative territory below 91.60.
After rising to the $1,750 area earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair went into a consolidation phase but gathered bullish momentum in the early American session. As of writing, gold was trading at its highest level since late February at $1,764, rising 1.6% on a daily basis.
US T-bond yields turn south after US data
The sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be fueling gold's rally on Thursday. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing 4.1% on the day at 1.572%. Consequently, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses at 91.58.
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales in March surged by 9.8%. This print surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 5.9%. Moreover, the US Department of Labor reported that the Initial Jobless Claims dropped to the lowest level since March 2020 at 576,000 in the week ending April 10, compared to analysts' estimate of 700,000.
These upbeat data releases triggered a rally in Wall Street's main indexes, which have been showing an inverse correlation with the US T-bond yields.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors will remain focused on US T-bond yields.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1764.1
|Today Daily Change
|27.68
|Today Daily Change %
|1.59
|Today daily open
|1736.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.26
|Daily SMA50
|1753.93
|Daily SMA100
|1805.67
|Daily SMA200
|1858.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1743.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1712.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1746.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.16
EUR/USD stabilizes after US retail sales smash estimates
EUR/USD has bounced off its lows but remains below 1.20 after US retail sales smashed estimates with a 9.8% leap. Moreover, jobless claims tumbled to 576,000. Markets are digesting the big bulk of data.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
ETH seizes the spotlight as BTC and XRP contemplate retracement
Bitcoin price shows a correction in play after the MRI flashed a red ‘one’ cycle top signal. Ethereum shows a strong trend continuation while the rest of the market experiences a minor pullback.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,750 resistance
XAU/USD rises on Thursday supported by falling US T-bond yields. Gold faces a resistance at $1,750 in the near term. A downward correction to $1,740 is likely if XAU/USD fails to clear $1,750.
Breaking: Citi (C) beats on EPS and revenue, investment banking booms!
Citigroup (NYSE:C) reports Q1 2021 earnings showing strong growth in investment banking following on from Goldman smashing it on Wednesday. Citi shares are trading $74.20 in pre-market up nearly 2%.