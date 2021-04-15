Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps above $1,760 amid slumping US T-bond yields

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Gold extended its daily rally beyond $1,760 on Thursday.
  • 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 4% on the day.
  • US Dollar Index falls into the negative territory below 91.60.

After rising to the $1,750 area earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair went into a consolidation phase but gathered bullish momentum in the early American session. As of writing, gold was trading at its highest level since late February at $1,764, rising 1.6% on a daily basis.

US T-bond yields turn south after US data

The sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be fueling gold's rally on Thursday. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing 4.1% on the day at 1.572%. Consequently, the US Dollar Index is posting small daily losses at 91.58.

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales in March surged by 9.8%. This print surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 5.9%. Moreover, the US Department of Labor reported that the Initial Jobless Claims dropped to the lowest level since March 2020 at 576,000 in the week ending April 10, compared to analysts' estimate of 700,000. 

These upbeat data releases triggered a rally in Wall Street's main indexes, which have been showing an inverse correlation with the US T-bond yields.

There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors will remain focused on US T-bond yields.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1764.1
Today Daily Change 27.68
Today Daily Change % 1.59
Today daily open 1736.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1732.26
Daily SMA50 1753.93
Daily SMA100 1805.67
Daily SMA200 1858.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1749.44
Previous Daily Low 1732.64
Previous Weekly High 1758.74
Previous Weekly Low 1721.34
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1739.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1743.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 1729.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 1722.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1712.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1746.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 1756.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 1763.16

 

 

Latest Forex News

