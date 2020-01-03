Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is nearing key resistance near $1560/oz

By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD had a bullish run in 2019 and is starting 2020 at its highest since April 2013.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1560/1600 price zone.
 

Gold monthly chart

 
The precious metal is trading in a bull trend above the main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). In the last four months, it has been trading in a bull flag and if the bulls can have a convincing breakout above the 1560/1600 price zone, gold could rise towards the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
On the flip side, if the 1560/1600 price zone gets faded, gold is set to remain in the range of the last four months. In the event bears break 1445 support, the yellow metal could correct down and test the 1350 and 1250 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1546.5
Today Daily Change 18.21
Today Daily Change % 1.19
Today daily open 1528.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1488.69
Daily SMA50 1480.73
Daily SMA100 1492.96
Daily SMA200 1422.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1531.31
Previous Daily Low 1517.24
Previous Weekly High 1517.4
Previous Weekly Low 1477.55
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1525.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1522.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 1519.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 1511.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 1505.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 1533.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 1539.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 1548.06

 

 

