Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD indecisive as traders look ahead to key risk events

- Spot gold prices were indecisive on Monday, swinging within a $20 range from the upper $1840s to the upper $1860s.
- US (and precious metal) markets are looking ahead to key risk events later in the week.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) were indecisive on Monday, swinging within a $20 range from the upper $1840s to the upper $1860s. Volatility has died down in recent trade ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific session and the precious metal looks as if it is going to close out the day flat in the mid-$1850s.
Driving the day
The US dollar was indecisive on Monday; the Dollar Index moved higher, but this was primarily as a result of EUR weakness and the USD did not perform especially well against any of its other G10 counterparts. Subdued sentiment towards the US dollar saw equally subdued sentiment towards precious metals markets, which often trade as a (negative) function of US dollar price action. Real yields dropped a little as a result of cautious investors looking for a safe haven driving up bond prices, something which would normally be bullish for gold, but inflation expectations dropped a little, which is a gold negative and canceled the drop in real yields out.
Concerns about vaccine rollout delays, lockdowns, mutant Covid-19 variants and travel bans weighed on European markets on Monday (European stocks and the euro dropped while European bonds rallied), but there was not much by way of contagion to US markets; US stocks finished the session mostly higher, albeit (as noted) US bonds did see a substantial rally (10-year yields dropped 5.8bps to 1.033%, its lowest since the first week of the year). Precious metals tend to take their cue much more from US than European markets and, thus, the lack of contagion of European risk-off to either US stocks or the US dollar meant that precious metals were largely subdued also.
Coming up
US (and precious metal) markets are looking ahead to key risk events later in the week. For the US, that means Wednesday’s FOMC meeting and Thursday’s preliminary Q4 GDP numbers. Regarding the former, the Fed is expected to reiterate its ultra-accommodative monetary policy stance as well as push back against QE taper chatter.
Friday’s Core PCE numbers for December ought also to be of interest, given that this is the Fed’s favoured inflation gauge. Inflation is not expected to substantially pick up until the end of Q1, however, when it will be lifted by base effects as opposed to any strong pick up in MoM price growth.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1855.82
|Today Daily Change
|1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1854.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.61
|Daily SMA50
|1859.32
|Daily SMA100
|1882.73
|Daily SMA200
|1847.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.7
|Previous Daily Low
|1837.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1802.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1858.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1837.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1802.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1888.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1905.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to hold above 0.7700
The poor performance of equities undermined demand for the AUD. Still, AUD/USD trades a few pips above the 0.7700 mark. Sentiment will likely keep setting the pair’s direction.
EUR/USD at the verge of retesting recent lows
Risk-aversion drove EUR/USD lower alongside dismal German data. The dollar’s demand eased, but the risk of another leg lower is high ahead of first-tier events later in the week.
Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier
Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall.
XAU/USD stays dangerously close to key support area near $1,850
The XAU/USD pair started the new week in a quiet manner and moved sideways in a relatively tight range in the Asian trading hours. Although the pair gained traction and rose to a daily high of $1,868 during the European session, it reversed its course and dropped all the way to $1,847.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.