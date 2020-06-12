Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD inches higher toward $1,740

Gold registers modest daily gains, erases Thursday's losses.

US Dollar Index loses its traction after testing 97.00.

UoM's Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to improve slightly in June.

The broad-based USD strength witnessed in the second half of the day on Thursday caused the XAU/USD pair to turn south and close the day in the negative territory.

However, the intense flight-to-safety helped the precious metal limits its losses. On Friday, the greenback seems to be having a difficult time preserving its strength and allowing the pair to recover its losses. At the moment, XAU/USD was up 0.5% on the day near $1,737.

USD continues to react to changes in risk perception

Renewed fears over a second coronavirus wave causing lockdowns and delaying the global economic recovery forced investors to seek refuge in safer assets. The US Dollar Index, which fell to a fresh three-month low of 95.72, rose sharply and gained 0.8% on Thursday. However, the index seems to have gone into a consolidation phase near 96.70 after testing 97.00 on Friday.

Reflecting the risk-off environment, Wall Street's main indexes suffered heavy losses and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost more than 8%. On Friday, the mood seems to be improving with US stock index futures staying in the positive territory and the 10-year T-bond yield rising 6.5%.

In the second half of the day, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. More importantly, investors will be keeping a close eye on Wall Street's performance.

Technical levels to watch for