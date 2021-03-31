Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with the $1676 March low, risking a slide to $1616 – Commerzbank

Gold remains under pressure as XAU/USD flirts with the March low at $1676.80 a fall through which would eye the 50% retracement at $1616.18, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst, reports.

Key quotes

“Gold continues to slide and currently flirts with the early March low at $1676.80, a fall through which would have the 50 % retracement of the 2018-2021 advance at $1616.18 in its sights. Below it the September 2019 high can be seen at $1557.29.”

“Immediate downside pressure should remain in play while gold stays below the 2021 resistance line at $1730.57. Overall downside pressure will be felt while the price of gold remains below the November low, mid-March high and 55-day moving average at $1755.76/$1774.77.”