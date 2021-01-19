Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flatlines around $1840 as markets look forward to Biden inauguration

- Spot gold went sideways on Tuesday, as markets digested an as expected testimony from US Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen.
- Per troy-ounce spot prices have for the most part stuck within a few dollars of the $1840 mark.
- Gold markets are looking ahead to US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to the Presidency on Wednesday.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have for the most part gone sideways on Tuesday, as markets digested what turned out to be a large as expected testimony from US Treasury Secretary nominee (and former Fed Chair) Janet Yellen. Per troy ounce spot prices have for the most part stuck within a few dollars of the $1840 mark and the precious metal is shaping up to finish the day with modest gains of about 0.1%.
Gold markets are looking ahead to US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to the Presidency on Wednesday, which will be eyed for more information from the President-elect as to his plans and agenda. Markets will also be on the lookout for any further political violence.
Driving the day
The US dollar was softer (the DXY fell back to 90.50 from earlier weekly highs closer to 91.00), real yields fell (the 10-year TIPS dropped 1.3bps to -1.028% and the 30-year TIPS dropped 1.2bps to -0.285%) and inflation expectations rose (5-year break-evens rose about 3bps to nearly 2.14%, 10-year break-evens rose about 2bps to just under 2.09% and 30-year break-evens rose just over 1bps to just over 2.11%) on Tuesday, a typically bullish combination for gold. Given the above, it is perhaps surprising that the precious metal only gained 0.1% on the day.
The above-noted shifts higher in break-even inflation expectations combined with the drop in real yields implies that markets read Yellen’s broadly dovish sounding testimony as boding well for the Treasury’s ability to deliver inflation boosting stimulus while the Fed maintains accommodative monetary policy. If this is the case, this ought to support the likes of spot gold, given their status as hedges against inflation. Stock markets certainly seemed to take it that way, with all four major US bourses rallying in wake of Yellen’s remarks.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1840.72
|Today Daily Change
|3.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1837.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.57
|Daily SMA50
|1860.66
|Daily SMA100
|1886.17
|Daily SMA200
|1844.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1840.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1817.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1774.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1864.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain gains beyond 0.7700
AUD/USD retreated from the 0.7720 region, despite a better market mood. The greenback trying a modest comeback ahead of Biden’s inauguration.
EUR/USD recovers 1.21, lacks follow-trough
The shared currency advanced on optimist mood, encouraging local data, yet EUR/USD barely holds above 1.2100.
XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area
Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.
Litecoin price hits strong barrier but has a lot of support on the way down
Litecoin hit a high of $185 on January 10 and has been consolidating since then. The digital asset hasn’t really benefited from Ethereum’s breakout in the past few days and continues slowly climbing towards the last high.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.