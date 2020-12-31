Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat-lined below $1900 level amid thin liquidity

- Gold attracted some dip-buying near $1885 region amid the prevalent USD selling bias.
- The underlying bullish sentiment in the equity markets kept a lid on any further gains.
Gold managed to rebound around $10 from daily swing lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1895 region.
Having faced rejection near the $1900 mark, the precious metal edged lower during the early part of the trading action on Thursday. The pullback was exclusively sponsored by the underlying bullish tone in the equity markets, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
However, the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar assisted the dollar-denominated commodity to attract some dip-buying near the $1885 region. In fact, the USD Index refreshed multi-year lows on Thursday amid the likelihood of additional US financial aid package.
Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer time extended some additional support to the non-yielding yellow metal. This, along with worries about the discovery of a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus might also help limit the downside.
As Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet explains: “Despite the liquidity flooding the financial markets, inflation outlook in major economies remains subdued and major central banks voiced their commitment to keeping their policies extremely loose until they see a convincing increase in price pressures. This suggests that investors will not give up on gold in the near future.”
“On the other hand, a return to normality with mass COVID-19 vaccinations could make risk-sensitive assets more attractive, especially in the second half of 2021, and dampen the demand for the yellow metal. Overall, gold outlook remains bullish with the rate of increase in prices softening when compared to 2020,” Eren added further.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1894.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1893.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1862.7
|Daily SMA50
|1866.26
|Daily SMA100
|1895.6
|Daily SMA200
|1828.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1893.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1876.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1906.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.28
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1886.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1881.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1870.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1899.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1905.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1916.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
