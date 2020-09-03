Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD finds some support at a technical level near $1925

- Gold is trading 0.50% lower as the dollar moves higher again on Thursday.
- The price found some support at a key technical zone.
Gold 4-hour chart
The US dollar and gold are in an important crossroads at the moment where the current trend is unclear. Longer-term gold has been in an incredible uptrend and since hitting a higher of USD 2,075.14 per troy once the price has pulled back 6.97%. This does not necessarily mean the trend is over but this is a pretty strong correction and could be a buying opportunity for the bulls.
Looking at the chart, the price has now bounced off the USD 1,925 per ounce support area. This price point is where the internal downward sloping trendline and short term trendline meet and cross over. The consolidation low is at USD 1,863.24 per ounce and if this level breaks to the downside then a more pronounced sell-off could be in store.
The Indicators are showing a mixed picture. The Relative Strength Index is bouncing off the oversold level. This is interesting as the market made a higher low and the indicator has made a lower low wave. This is called a bullish failure swing and it's a bullish sign. The MACD is more bearish as the histogram is red and the signal lines have just breached the zero level.
A key zone to watch is the USD 2,000 per ounce resistance zone. If the price breaks that zone above the red resistance then the all-time high could be tested again. On the downside, the aforementioned consolidation low at USD 1,863.24 is an important support and if it breaks the gold bulls could be in for some pain.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1935.66
|Today Daily Change
|-6.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1942.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1962.01
|Daily SMA50
|1896.66
|Daily SMA100
|1808.04
|Daily SMA200
|1686.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1948.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1957.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1908.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1966.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2006.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
The Aussie remains on the backfoot
AUD/USD trades near fresh weekly lows at 0.7265, as Wall Street’s collapse weighed on the commodity-linked currency. Greenback mixed across the board, but still the strongest.
EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious
After bottoming at 1.1788, EUR/USD returned to the 1.1850 price zone. Strong US employment data ahead of the NFP report was overshadowed by collapsing Wall Street.
XAU/USD finds some support at a technical level near $1925
The US dollar and gold are in an important crossroads at the moment where the current trend is unclear. Longer-term gold has been in an incredible uptrend and since hitting a higher of USD 2,075.14 per troy once the price has pulled back 6.97%.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.