Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to hold above $1,900 despite falling bond yields

- Gold fell into the negative territory during the American session.
- USD stays resilient despite slumping Treasury bond yields.
- Key technical levels remain intact as XAU/USD struggles to find direction.
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the positive territory and continued to push higher during the first half of the day on Tuesday. After touching a daily high of $1.903, however, the pair lost its traction and dropped all the way to $1,883 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, gold was losing 0.37% on a daily basis at $1,892.
Earlier in the day, the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields allowed gold to preserve its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the cautious market mood helped the greenback stay resilient against its rivals on Tuesday and forced XAU/USD to reverse its direction. At the moment, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on the day at 1.53% but the US Dollar Index clings to modest gains at 90.12.
The data from the US revealed on Tuesday that the goods and services deficit declined by $6.1 billion to $68.9 billion in April. Additionally, the NFIB Business Optimism Index edged lower to 99.6 in May from 99.8 in April and the JOLTS Job Openings registered a new series high of 9.3 million April, compared to analysts' estimate of 8.3 million. These figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes, which opened in the positive territory, are moving sideways near Monday's closing levels, reflecting a cautious market mood ahead of Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Gold technical outlook
Following Tuesday's fluctuations, key technical remains for gold remain intact. On the upside, sellers continue to defend $1,900 (psychological level). Above that hurdle, the next resistance is located at $1,916 (June 1 high). Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is moving sideways near 60, suggesting that the pair is having a difficult time gathering directional momentum.
On the downside, the 20-day SMA, which is currently located at $1,880, continues to act as a dynamic support. A daily close below that level could allow gold to retest the ascending trend line coming from early April at $1,870. before the critical 200-day SMA at $1,840.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1892.17
|Today Daily Change
|-6.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1899.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.07
|Daily SMA50
|1809.27
|Daily SMA100
|1796.01
|Daily SMA200
|1841.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1900.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1881.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1893.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1888.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1887.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1875.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1868.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1905.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1912.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1924.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers below 1.22 after US JOLTs beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates but eurozone GDP was upgraded in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs came out at 9.29 million, significantly above estimates.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of a delay in the UK's reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD bulls looking to build on momentum beyond $1,900 mark
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,890 area and inched back closer to session tops, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. Friday's softer US NFP prints tempered market expectations for an earlier than anticipated lift-off.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...