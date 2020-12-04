Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades upside momentum towards $1,850 amid mixed catalysts

- Gold prices ease from $1,842.36 as risk-on dwindles.
- Moderna, Pfizer flash alternate signals on supply, US President-elect Biden wants Dr. Fauci to approve the vaccine rollout.
- US-China tussle regains market attention, stimulus headlines suggest no clear direction.
- US NFP, risk catalysts will be the key for fresh impulse.
Gold recedes to $1,840, down 0.10% intraday, as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. The yellow metal rose to the nine-day high the previous day as the US dollar weakness, coupled with the market optimism, favored the bulls. However, the recently mixed catalysts confuse the commodity traders.
While Moderna sees the availability of around 100 to 150 million doses of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine globally in 2021, Pfizer-BioNTech cites the material supply chain for the inability to deliver the promised 100 million doses of its much-awaited vaccine. On the other than, Joe Biden praises, indirectly, US Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci while saying, “I will get the covid-19 vaccine when Dr. Fauci says it is safe and will take it publicly.”
The US-China tension intensifies as the US confirms four companies blacklisted due to possible links with the Chinese military. Additionally, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe was recently quoted stating that China is preparing for "an open-ended period of confrontation with the US," urging bipartisan action to address "the greatest threat to America today" and to "democracy around the world since World War II."
Alternatively, the Wall Street Journal reports that the US Justice Department is in talks with Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to allow her to return to China if she agrees to some wrongdoing. A deal could pave the way for the release of two detained Canadians.
Chatters concerning the US covid stimulus suggest the House Republican leader Mitch McConnell recently praised conversation with Speaker Nancy Pelosi after turning down the bipartisan proposal of $908 billion. During the late-Thursday, US President Donald Trump showed readiness to sign the aid package if the Senate approves it.
Hence, there is no clear direction concerning either the virus or stimulus, not to for US-China relations. Though, the precious metal cheers US dollar weakness amid expectations that the cure to the pandemic is nearby.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.20% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific trade mixed while tracking the Wall Street closing. It should, however, be noted that the US equities refreshed record highs before closing Thursday with mixed results.
Looking forward, November’s employment data for the US will be the key while updates concerning the much-awaited aid package and vaccine news can also offer notable direction.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Another dollar’s disappointment underway
Technical analysis
A sustained break of the three-week-old falling trend line needs to provide a daily closing beyond $1,850 to recall the bulls. Until then, gold bears can keep their eyes on May high near $1,765.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.7
|Today Daily Change
|-2.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1842.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1850.33
|Daily SMA50
|1879.89
|Daily SMA100
|1910.72
|Daily SMA200
|1802.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1844.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1831.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1816.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1809.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1849.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1856.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to grind higher
AUD/USD trades around 0.7450, a fresh 2020 high as investors keep selling the greenback. Mixed US data failed to impress ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.
USD/JPY: Bearish bias across Monthly, Weekly charts
USD/JPY trapped between daily support and resistance against bearish backdrop. Yen is under pressure across the longer-term time frames and is trending within a weekly channel to the downside.
Gold fades upside momentum towards $1,850 amid mixed catalysts
Gold prices ease from $1,842.36 as risk-on dwindles. The yellow metal rose to the nine-day high the previous day as the US dollar weakness, coupled with the market optimism, favored the bulls.
WTI bulls ignore downbeat comments from Russia’s Novak, eye $46.00
WTI wavers near the upper end of one-week-old bullish flag. The black gold remains positive on a daily basis while taking rounds to the November month’s high, also the highest since March. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness favor the commodities, US employment data awaited.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!