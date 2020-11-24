Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold looks south, having breached support at $1,850. 
  • The daily chart indicators favor a deeper drop to the 200-day SMA. 

Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). 

The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September. 

The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and a negative MACD histogram. The 5- and 10-day SMAs are trending south, indicating a bearish setup, and so is the bearish crossover of the 50- and 100-day SMAs. 

As such, the long-term SMA of $1,796 could soon come into play. The yellow metal is currently trading at a four-month low of $1,824 per ounce, representing a 0.68% drop on the day. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1824
Today Daily Change -13.58
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 1836.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1886.06
Daily SMA50 1897.46
Daily SMA100 1910.27
Daily SMA200 1795.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1876.14
Previous Daily Low 1831.01
Previous Weekly High 1899.14
Previous Weekly Low 1852.8
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1848.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1858.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 1819.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 1802.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 1774.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1864.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 1892.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 1909.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

