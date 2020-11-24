Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 200-day SMA

Gold looks south, having breached support at $1,850.

The daily chart indicators favor a deeper drop to the 200-day SMA.

Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.

The breakdown is backed by a below-50 or bearish reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and a negative MACD histogram. The 5- and 10-day SMAs are trending south, indicating a bearish setup, and so is the bearish crossover of the 50- and 100-day SMAs.

As such, the long-term SMA of $1,796 could soon come into play. The yellow metal is currently trading at a four-month low of $1,824 per ounce, representing a 0.68% drop on the day.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels