Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1850 amid bull pennant breakout on 1H chart

- Gold extends recovery for the second straight session.
- Bull pennant breakout confirmed on the hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI peeps into the overbought territory.
Gold’s recovery from five-month lows of $1765 gains further traction on Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the earlier critical support now resistance at $1850.
The technical set up favors the bulls, as the price confirmed a bull pennant breakout on the hourly chart in the last hour. The validation came in after the metal gave an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance at $1815.
The price pierced above the 200-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1819, offering extra zest to the XAU bulls after the big breakout.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) marches into the overbought territory, currently at 74.05, implying that the price could reverse to test the 200-HMA before resuming its upward journey towards the $1850 level.
A breach of the 200-HMA could expose the pattern resistance now support at $1815. The next downside target for the bears is seen at the bullish 21-HMA at $1812.
The recovery momentum remains intact so long as the precious metal holds above the $1800 level.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1824.48
|Today Daily Change
|9.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1814.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1859.5
|Daily SMA50
|1881.1
|Daily SMA100
|1910.09
|Daily SMA200
|1800.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1817.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1775.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1774.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1801.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1791.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1787.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1760.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1745.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1844.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1871.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
