Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY.
  • XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart.
  • All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.

Gold (XAU/USD) is extending Tuesday’s decline towards $1760, having faced rejection once again at higher levels.

The US Treasury yields keep rallying on expectations of the Fed’s upbeat outlook on the economy, which could likely fuel tapering bets in the coming months. The surge in the US rate exerts additional upward pressure on the greenback.

From a near-term perspective, gold is now targeting the $1762-60 support area, as the technical setup on the hourly chart remains in favor of the bears.

Gold Price Chart: Hourly  

The spot has charted a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart earlier on, exposing the pattern target measured near $1760.

The bears flexed their muscles after the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) pierced through the 200 and 50-HMAs from above, representing a bearish crossover.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered into the oversold region, suggesting that the downside could stall at that level.

However, the psychological $1750 level could come into the picture should the sell-off gather steam.

Alternatively, any pullbacks could challenge the bearish 21-HMA at $1775, above powerful resistance awaits at $1780. That level is the convergence of the 100 and 200-HMAs.

Further up, Tuesday’s high at $1786 will be retested.

Gold: Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1766.77
Today Daily Change -10.16
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 1776.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1752.34
Daily SMA50 1745.73
Daily SMA100 1802.03
Daily SMA200 1856.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1785.63
Previous Daily Low 1773.8
Previous Weekly High 1797.93
Previous Weekly Low 1763.7
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1778.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1781.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1771.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 1766.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1760.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1783.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 1790.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 1795.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.

GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe's final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.

XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday's gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.

The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns. 

