Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC

- Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY.
- XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart.
- All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.
Gold (XAU/USD) is extending Tuesday’s decline towards $1760, having faced rejection once again at higher levels.
The US Treasury yields keep rallying on expectations of the Fed’s upbeat outlook on the economy, which could likely fuel tapering bets in the coming months. The surge in the US rate exerts additional upward pressure on the greenback.
From a near-term perspective, gold is now targeting the $1762-60 support area, as the technical setup on the hourly chart remains in favor of the bears.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
The spot has charted a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart earlier on, exposing the pattern target measured near $1760.
The bears flexed their muscles after the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) pierced through the 200 and 50-HMAs from above, representing a bearish crossover.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered into the oversold region, suggesting that the downside could stall at that level.
However, the psychological $1750 level could come into the picture should the sell-off gather steam.
Alternatively, any pullbacks could challenge the bearish 21-HMA at $1775, above powerful resistance awaits at $1780. That level is the convergence of the 100 and 200-HMAs.
Further up, Tuesday’s high at $1786 will be retested.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1766.77
|Today Daily Change
|-10.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1776.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1752.34
|Daily SMA50
|1745.73
|Daily SMA100
|1802.03
|Daily SMA200
|1856.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1785.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1773.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1778.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1771.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1766.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1783.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1790.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1795.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
XAU/USD eyes $1760 amid firmer yields, bearish technicals ahead of FOMC
Gold bears extend their control amid rising Treasury yields, DXY. XAU/USD looks to test $1760 amid rising wedge breakdown on the 1CH chart. All eyes on the all-important FOMC decision.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.