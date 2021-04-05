Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1709 support after strong NFP boosts yields –Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the recent recovery gains at around $1730 on Easter Monday, with thin trades offering little incentives. Meanwhile, strong US NFP jobs reported-led spike in the shorter-duration Treasury yields weigh on the non-yielding bright metal.
The Fed is expected to increases rates sooner than previously anticipated after the US jobs blowout strengthened the prospects of faster economic recovery amidst higher vaccination rates.
Stepping into a fresh week, the investors remain on the edge ahead of US Services PMI and FOMC minutes. However, gold remains at risk of witnessing some wild moves amid holiday-thinned market conditions.
How is gold positioned technically?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold needs a firm break above $1729, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, to extending the two-day recovery momentum.
The previous week high at $1733 could challenge the bulls’ commitments. The next crucial hurdle awaits at $1738, the pivot point one-day R1.
Acceptance above the latter is likely to fuel a sharp rally towards $1747, the pivot point one-day R2.
Alternatively, the SMA5 four-hour at $1726 guards the immediate downside.
Further south, a stack of healthy support levels is seen around $1724, where the SMA10 one-day coincides with the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle.
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1715 could offer some respite to the XAU bulls.
A breach of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month at $1709 could revive the bearish sentiment.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Multiple hurdles to test bulls above 1.1750
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday celebrations in major Asian countries.
GBP/USD looks to test 1.3850 as US dollar eases amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is back on the bids amid risk-on mood, weaker DXY. The UK’s higher vaccination rates and strong April seasonal pattern underpin. Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI amid a quiet Easter Monday.
Gold to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its last week’s recovery on Easter Monday, as outstanding US NFP data-induced risk-on market mood underpins the Treasury yields at the expense of the yieldless gold. The RSI stays below the midline, pointing to the limited upside.
Bitcoin price targets all-time high as institutional demand rises
The Bitcoin price rallied today as the market reacted to the relatively weak US dollar and the sliding Treasury yields. Bitcoin rose to $60,000, $2,000 lower than its all-time high. Ether also rose to more than $2,000.
The US Economy Provides the Proof: Nonfarm employment surges in March
American businesses hired the most employees in seven months, as vaccinations and strong economic growth enabled a revival led by the long dormant leisure and hospitality sector. Equities closed for Good Friday, yields and dollar modestly higher.