Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 100-HMA support ahead of US PMIs, Biden

- Gold clings to losses as the US dollar remains firmer on the session.
- Mixed technical picture on the 1H chart keeps the sellers hopeful.
- $1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.
Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds above $1860, although remains exposed to downside risks amid a broadly stronger US dollar and mixed technical view.
The US dollar remains on the bid, drawing haven demand amid potential risks to US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal and mounting coronavirus concerns globally.
Although, the bulls could be rescued by the weakness in the US Treasury yields, as markets turn risk-averse ahead of Biden’s speech due later on Friday at 1945 GMT. The US Markit Preliminary PMIs also remains in focus heading into the weekend.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
As observed in the hourly chart, gold wavers in a falling channel formation, with the recovery moves likely capped by $1865. That level is the intersection of the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) and 50-HMA.
Also, it’s worth noting that a bearish crossover is formed on the said time frame, as the 21-HMA cuts the 50-HMA from above.
Therefore, the bearish pressures remain intact so long as the price holds below the $1865 hurdle.
Acceptance above that level could bring the two-week highs of $1875 back in play.
To the downside, the channel trendline support at $1856 is likely to be tested, below which the upward-sloping 100-HMA at $1852 will be put at risk.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south while trending below the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1861.62
|Today Daily Change
|-7.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1869.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1876.86
|Daily SMA50
|1860
|Daily SMA100
|1883.53
|Daily SMA200
|1846.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1858.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1864.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1859.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1850.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1843.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1876.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1884.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1893.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates
EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold eyes 100-HMA support ahead of US PMIs, Biden
Gold clings to losses as the US dollar remains firmer on the session. Mixed technical picture on the 1H chart keeps the sellers hopeful. $1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).