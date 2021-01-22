Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 100-HMA support ahead of US PMIs, Biden

Gold clings to losses as the US dollar remains firmer on the session.

Mixed technical picture on the 1H chart keeps the sellers hopeful.

$1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.

Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds above $1860, although remains exposed to downside risks amid a broadly stronger US dollar and mixed technical view.

The US dollar remains on the bid, drawing haven demand amid potential risks to US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal and mounting coronavirus concerns globally.

Although, the bulls could be rescued by the weakness in the US Treasury yields, as markets turn risk-averse ahead of Biden’s speech due later on Friday at 1945 GMT. The US Markit Preliminary PMIs also remains in focus heading into the weekend.

Gold Price Chart: Hourly

As observed in the hourly chart, gold wavers in a falling channel formation, with the recovery moves likely capped by $1865. That level is the intersection of the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) and 50-HMA.

Also, it’s worth noting that a bearish crossover is formed on the said time frame, as the 21-HMA cuts the 50-HMA from above.

Therefore, the bearish pressures remain intact so long as the price holds below the $1865 hurdle.

Acceptance above that level could bring the two-week highs of $1875 back in play.

To the downside, the channel trendline support at $1856 is likely to be tested, below which the upward-sloping 100-HMA at $1852 will be put at risk.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south while trending below the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.

Gold Additional levels