Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD erases daily gains, trades sub-$1600/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The 2019 bull trend is rolling into 2020 with a bullish breakout. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1560/1600 price zone.
 

Gold monthly chart

 
Gold is trading in an uptrend above the main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). The metal is trying to have a successful breakout above the 1560/1600 price zone. If the bulls overcome this key resistance zone on a daily basis, the market might run towards the 1730 and 1900 resistance levels. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
The market is currently rejecting the 1600 mark as the bears are erasing the daily gains. A daily close below the 1560 support could signal the start of a correction down. Support is seen at the 1520 and 1480 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1573.66
Today Daily Change 1.86
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1571.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1503.7
Daily SMA50 1484.76
Daily SMA100 1494.65
Daily SMA200 1427.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1573.24
Previous Daily Low 1555.6
Previous Weekly High 1553.4
Previous Weekly Low 1510.85
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1566.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1562.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 1560.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 1549.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 1542.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 1578.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 1584.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 1595.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech

EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech

US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news

The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief

USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief

Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.

USD/JPY News

WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict

WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict

Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.

Oil News

USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief

USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief

Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures