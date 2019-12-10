Gold price analysis: XAU/USD eases from session’s highs, trades below $1465/oz

Gold is off daily highs as the market is challenging the 1465 resistance.

Support is seen at the 1455/50 price zone.

Gold daily chart

Gold stays not far away from four-month lows while trading below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs.

Gold four-hour chart

The metal remains capped below the 1465 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. Providing the 1472 resistance holds, the sellers might want to extend the bear move towards the 1455/50 zone and potentially to the 1440 level on the way down. Resistance is seen at the 1465 and 1472 price levels.

Additional key levels