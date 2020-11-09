Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday.
  • Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the non-yielding metal.
  • The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.

Gold trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since mid-September, albeit has still managed to hold in the positive territory. The commodity was last seen trading just above the $1955 level, up 0.30% for the day.

The US dollar remained depressed on the back of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US Presidential election. A weaker greenback was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.

Meanwhile, the possibility of a split congress fueled speculations that the Fed will have to ease further to support the economy amid the near-term risk of rising COVID-19 infection. This, in turn, provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.

However, the upbeat market mood – as depicted by a strong rally in the equity markets – undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets. The prevalent risk-on environment held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the precious metal.

That said, the near-term bias still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, any meaningful dip should be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside for the XAU/USD, at least for now.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, the USD price dynamics, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will play a key role in influencing the intraday movement and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1956.9
Today Daily Change 4.50
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1952.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1905.36
Daily SMA50 1913.73
Daily SMA100 1899.24
Daily SMA200 1778.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1960.4
Previous Daily Low 1935.7
Previous Weekly High 1960.4
Previous Weekly Low 1873.52
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1950.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1945.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 1938.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1924.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1913.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 1963.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 1988

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

