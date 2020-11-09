Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level

- A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday.
- Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the non-yielding metal.
- The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Gold trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since mid-September, albeit has still managed to hold in the positive territory. The commodity was last seen trading just above the $1955 level, up 0.30% for the day.
The US dollar remained depressed on the back of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US Presidential election. A weaker greenback was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted dollar-denominated commodities, including gold.
Meanwhile, the possibility of a split congress fueled speculations that the Fed will have to ease further to support the economy amid the near-term risk of rising COVID-19 infection. This, in turn, provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal.
However, the upbeat market mood – as depicted by a strong rally in the equity markets – undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets. The prevalent risk-on environment held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the precious metal.
That said, the near-term bias still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, any meaningful dip should be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside for the XAU/USD, at least for now.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, the USD price dynamics, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will play a key role in influencing the intraday movement and assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1956.9
|Today Daily Change
|4.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1952.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1905.36
|Daily SMA50
|1913.73
|Daily SMA100
|1899.24
|Daily SMA200
|1778.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1935.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1950.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1938.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1924.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1913.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1963.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988
