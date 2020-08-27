Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD down 0.45%, but losses could be short-lived

Gold is nursing moderate losses at press time, having gained 1.27% on Weddnesday.

Gold's daily chart shows a bullish candlestick arrangement.

Gold is trading near $1,945 per ounce, representing a 0.45% decline on the day. The losses could be reversed during the day ahead as the daily chart is reporting a bullish reversal pattern.

The metal first created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the marketplace and then carved out a long-tailed bullish engulfing candle on Wednesday.

In other words, the market has gone from being indecisive to bullish.

As such, the hourly chart resistance at $1,962 could come into play. Acceptance above that level would open the doors for $2,000.

The bullish bias would be invalidated if prices settle below $ 1,903 – the low of the long-tailed positive engulfing candle created on Wednesday. A close below $1,903 will likely invite stronger selling pressure, possibly yielding a drop to $1,863 (Aug. 12 low).

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels