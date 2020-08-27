Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD down 0.45%, but losses could be short-lived

- Gold is nursing moderate losses at press time, having gained 1.27% on Weddnesday.
- Gold's daily chart shows a bullish candlestick arrangement.
Gold is trading near $1,945 per ounce, representing a 0.45% decline on the day. The losses could be reversed during the day ahead as the daily chart is reporting a bullish reversal pattern.
The metal first created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the marketplace and then carved out a long-tailed bullish engulfing candle on Wednesday.
In other words, the market has gone from being indecisive to bullish.
As such, the hourly chart resistance at $1,962 could come into play. Acceptance above that level would open the doors for $2,000.
The bullish bias would be invalidated if prices settle below $ 1,903 – the low of the long-tailed positive engulfing candle created on Wednesday. A close below $1,903 will likely invite stronger selling pressure, possibly yielding a drop to $1,863 (Aug. 12 low).
Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1944.94
|Today Daily Change
|-9.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1954.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1971.76
|Daily SMA50
|1876.23
|Daily SMA100
|1795.17
|Daily SMA200
|1673.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1954.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.76
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1934.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1867.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1971.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1989.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2023.91
